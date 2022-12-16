Rosalía reveals why choosing Cardi B to release a remix version of ‘Despechá’ was a no-brainer

Rosalía and Cardi B recently released their remix version of “Despechá,” a track originally released in July 2022, following the success of Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami,’ which won the Latin Grammy for Album of The Year.

To share more details about the song, the Spanish singer joined Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 and revealed why the Dominican descent rapper was the perfect person to team up with.

According to Rosalía, for a long time, she has been dreaming about making music with the Washington Heights native. “I always wanted to work with her. Since a long time ago, I [have] wanted to make music with her. And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me, too,” the singer said.

“So I was like, ‘This song is inspired in Mambo, it’s inspired in musica Dominicana (Dominican music).“ And she’s Dominican, so who else is going to understand this better than her? [Do] you know what I mean? And she knows it’s inspired in this type of music, inspired in Omega, this type of song is inspired in Omega… So she understands all of that is; it’s part of her,” she assured.

“So I thought that it made complete sense. And she also loves the song. So I really love how she sounds when she raps; it sounds urgent. So when she’s singing it, it sounds fresh.”

The singer, known for her genre-bending musical styles, added, “So it’s really cool. Her energy’s like, oh, the strongest. Her energy’s super pure and strong. I think that everybody can feel that. It doesn’t matter if you have seen her on stage or you have just seen her through your phone; everybody feels it because that’s how special she is.”

Enjoy the track below