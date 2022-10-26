The reason why Rosalía carries avocado, ginger root, and mayonnaise in her purse

Rosalia Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
By Shirley Gómez -New York

Rosalía is the latest celebrity to grace the cover of the Spanish and Italian editions of Vogue magazine. For the November issue, the self-proclaimed Motomami gave an extensive interview in print and also in a video.

The interpreter of “Malamente” shared everything she carries in her handbag —most of which are unconventional yet a must for her lifestyle.

Rosalia Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium©GettyImages
Rosalia performs in support of her “Motomami” release at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 04, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Rosalía uses her motorcycle helmet as a bag. According to the star, she grew up riding bikes. “I have always ridden a motorcycle,” which is “the bag I like the most.”

Her essentials include a note from a fan, a lip gloss gifted by her friend Kylie Jenner, a hairbrush, credit cards —never cash— a toothbrush, a book, tickets, and wrappers. However, that’s not all!

“Avocado, I always carry avocado in my bag because it is what I eat daily for breakfast,” she reveals. A ginger root is also part of her arsenal because she doesn’t trust tea bags. “I love to make myself teas, and I don’t trust that the teas that come in a bag are ginger, ginger,” she said, revealing she uses the plant to stay healthy.

Rosalía also carries a Kit-Kat and a packet of mayonnaise. “I can’t live without mayonnaise. I have mayonnaise in my bag. I eat mayonnaise with vegetables, chicken, rice, and fries, too,” she says. “I love it a lot; I like it a lot.”

