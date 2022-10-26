The reason why Rosalía carries avocado, ginger root, and mayonnaise in her purse

Rosalía is the latest celebrity to grace the cover of the Spanish and Italian editions of Vogue magazine. For the November issue, the self-proclaimed Motomami gave an extensive interview in print and also in a video.

The interpreter of “Malamente” shared everything she carries in her handbag —most of which are unconventional yet a must for her lifestyle.

©GettyImages



Rosalia performs in support of her “Motomami” release at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 04, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Rosalía uses her motorcycle helmet as a bag. According to the star, she grew up riding bikes. “I have always ridden a motorcycle,” which is “the bag I like the most.”

Her essentials include a note from a fan, a lip gloss gifted by her friend Kylie Jenner, a hairbrush, credit cards —never cash— a toothbrush, a book, tickets, and wrappers. However, that’s not all!

“Avocado, I always carry avocado in my bag because it is what I eat daily for breakfast,” she reveals. A ginger root is also part of her arsenal because she doesn’t trust tea bags. “I love to make myself teas, and I don’t trust that the teas that come in a bag are ginger, ginger,” she said, revealing she uses the plant to stay healthy.