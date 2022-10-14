Rosalía rejects gift from a fan; singer thinks ‘it was too much’

Rosalía appreciates all the love and support from her followers, but when a fan recently gifted her a pair of Versace sunglasses and chocolates, she decided to hand it back. According to the singer the gift was too expensive.

After realizing what was inside the box, the star stepped down the stage and approached the concertgoer. “Thank you for the Versace sunnies,” she said, adding, “this is too much; I have to give it back. But I’m going to do it with a kiss.”

“These are Versace, and they are not counterfeit. They are original,” she added. “I’m going to stay with the note. I’m going to give you the sunglasses because they are too pretty.”

The fan accepted the gift back, saying, “I love you, Rosalía. Thank you.”

Atmosphere as Rosalia performs in support of her “Motomami” release at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 04, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Last month, Rosalía, who is currently on her “Motomami” world tour, paused mid-song to address a sound issue. The video was recorded at Rosalía’s show in Radio City Music Hall. In the clip, Rosalía is seen and heard performing the opening moments of her hit song “Malamente.” As she starts singing, she abruptly turns towards the sound booth. While she tries to continue the song, something is bothering her. “Wait, wait, wait, wait. What’s going on?” she says, walking towards the right of the stage and leaving the crowd confused. She speaks to the guy behind manning the sound booth and then returns to the stage to perform the song from the start, with her dancers following in sync.