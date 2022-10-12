Rauw Alejandro surprises Rosalia onstage, joins her for a performance of ‘Despecha’

Rosalia received a welcome surprise at her concert in Inglewood, California. The Spanish singer is currently on her Motomami Tour, where she’s traveled to places in Europe, North and South America, and was surprised by her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro.

. @RauwAlejandro ha sorprendido esta noche a @Rosalia en su concierto en Inglewood, California subiendo al escenario a bailar "DESPECHÁ". pic.twitter.com/LhXJyVWHZj — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) October 8, 2022

The video shows Rosalia dancing and singing the opening lines of “Despecha,” while Rauw sneaks up behind her and starts dancing. Rosalia then turns to the crowd, in shock, and hugs him as she continues to perform the song, all the while the audience screams in excitement.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro have been together for some time now, keeping their relationship private throughout their first months together. They first sparked rumors when they were spotted out having dinner together in Los Angeles, in August of last year. Since, the two have shared photos and videos on social media, celebrating special occasions like birthdays and Valentine’s Day, and have discussed their relationship with different publications.

In January, while featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, Rauw Alejandro talked about his relationship with Rosalia and how that inspires his music in ways that are unexpected for listeners. “Not all the songs are about her specifically. She can be my muse, but she inspires me in different ways: sounds, production-wise, not literally. People get confused,” he said. “Right now, if I put out a sad song, it doesn’t have anything to do with my personal life.”

Rauw shared that one of his songs, “Aquel Nap ZzZz,” was specifically for her, which is why it features Rosalia’s vocals. When speaking about making music together, he said that they’re not planning on collaborating musically, but that it could happen in the future if they want to. “We respect each other. That’s the main thing. We’re not focused on doing music together. If it happens, yeah, of course. We plan to do it, but it’s not going to happen now.”