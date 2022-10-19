When and where to enjoy Rosalía performing live at the 2022 edition of III Points Music Festival

Rosalía is the first headlining artist set to perform at the 2022 edition of III Points Music Festival in Miami, FL, on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22.

During a global tour across 15 countries, the Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award-winning artist will bring her renowned rhythm and pop flair to the III Points Festival stage during her final North American stop and exclusive Florida performance on the MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR.

©Agencies



Rosalía to headline Miami’s III Points Music and Arts Festival

Returning to the Mana Wynwood, this October, III Points will transform one of Florida’s most colorful and exotic cities with thoughtfully curated stage designs featuring the latest in technology, stunning living art activations from renowned international and regional artists, exquisite food and beverage offerings highlighting local cuisine and culture, and more.

Known for curating diverse musical lineups that can’t be found elsewhere in North America, acts including Rüfüs du Sol, The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Virgil Abloh, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, SZA, and more have taken to the III Points stages over the years.

Tickets to catch Rosalía at the 2022 edition of III Points Festival are available.

Recently, Rosalía made headlines after rejecting a gift from a fan who gave her a pair of Versace sunglasses and chocolates. According to the singer the gift was too expensive.

After realizing what was inside the box, the star stepped down the stage and approached the concertgoer. “Thank you for the Versace sunnies,” she said, adding, “this is too much; I have to give it back. But I’m going to do it with a kiss.”