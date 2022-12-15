Cardi B joins Rosalía in new remix of her hit song ‘Despechá’

It’s happening! Rosalía is collaborating with Cardi B on a new remix of her hit song ‘Despechá’ making their fans go crazy about the upcoming release. Rumors of their collaboration have been going around online, but the official announcement was made by Rosalía herself on social media.

“MOTOMAMIS, TOMORROW DESPECHÁ REMIX, who do you think it will be with????” the Spanish singer-songwriter shared, following up with the release date of the remix. “Today at midnight with La Cardi,” she wrote.

“Uy, bien perra,” Cardi responded to the announcement. Rosalía released Despechá back in July, following the success of her album ‘Motomami,’ which went on to win the Latin Grammy for Album of The Year.

“There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” the singer previously said about the song.

It seems their fans are having mixed feelings about their collaboration. “Los fans de Rosalía te amamos Cardi no hagas caso a los haters mami,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “OMG La Cardi is coming to dominate.”

Rosalía has been at the top of her career, touring globally and selling out show after show. While the singer seems to be enjoying her time as a young, independent, successful 30-year-old woman, she does see herself one day becoming a mother.

We will have to wait and see how many children Rosalía has, but for now, she sees herself having more than one. “I can tell you that I have a very big illusion of having many children, I would love to,” she recently revealed to Primer Impacto.