Rosalía says she would love to have many children one day

Rosalía might have Rauw Alejandro changing a lot of diapers one day. The singer recently sat down with Primer Impacto, where she opened up about her life and desire to one day have children.

Rosalía has been at the top of her career, touring globally and selling out show after show. While the singer seems to be enjoying her time as a young, independent, successful 30-year-old woman, she does see herself one day becoming a mother.

The Motomami singer told the outlet becoming a mom is something to be seen in the “future.” So it sounds like she is in no rush to start growing a life.

We will have to wait and see how many children Rosalía has, but for now, she sees herself having more than one. “I can tell you that I have a very big illusion of having many children, I would love to,” she told the outlet.

Rosalía and Alejandro have been dating for a little over a year, so it might be too early for them to talk about children, but they have become a fan-favorite couple. You can imagine how busy the successful artists are, and the singer shared insight into how they manage to spend time together.

As expected, it’s not easy. “The truth is, it’s not easy because his schedule is also very complicated, but I think we always find a way, we always find a way,” she said. One of the ways they make it wrork, is traveling to wherever the other one is when they have a break, “When it’s not him traveling to where I am, it’s me traveling to where he is,” she explained.