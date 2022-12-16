Lele Pons shares with HOLA! USA what viewers can expect from Netflix’s new dance competition series ‘Dance Monsters’

Netflix launched an exciting never-seen-before dance competition series where the stars are the unusual creatures we used to believe lived underneath our beds. From a mummy to a furry bear, the Dance Monsters introduces 15 amateur dancers rocking cutting-edge motion capture technology.
With a monster twist, this dance show allows performers to share their talent with a panel of judges enjoying their choreographies from the stage designed to make them look like CGI avatars! This fantastic feel-good show has everyday people whose dance careers have been put on hold but now get a second chance to chase their dreams and win $250,000!
The dancers have all faced challenges in their lives that have led to struggles with their confidence. Some were rejected because of their body shape or had to give up dancing to dedicate time to their family.
Now for the first time, they can perform confidently as they’re judged by Ashley Banjo, Lele Pons, and Ne-Yo solely for their dancing skills. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to chat with Lele Pons about this groundbreaking dance competition and what viewers can expect from it.
I’m very excited and thankful for the opportunity.
I’m definitely there to help them. I’m like Paula Abdul in this competition.
This show is not only about how well they can dance but also about their stories. In the episode, I can be seen crying, the story of a girl especially moved me and why she had to put dancing behind her.
To not take it for granted, To be wise with the money and their careers.
A Latina monster, for sure. I would be a monster that dances salsa. I love to dance, but I’m not technical; I just do it because I love it and enjoy it.
Yes! I loved the experience. We filmed in London and we had so much fun.
Starting Friday, December 16 enjoy ‘Dance Monsters’ with all your family. You are going to love it! Thank you so much and Happy Holidays!
