Barbie: Watch first trailer with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic characters

It’s finally here! The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film ‘Barbie’ has been released, and it is as camp as we expected it to be. Margot Robbie can be seen in the first seconds of the teaser dressed up as the first Barbie doll from the 1950’s, with a reference to the 2001 film ‘A Space Odyssey.’

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” Helen Mirren, who serves as narrator says, before Margot makes her big entrance as Barbie. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls.”

The iconic pink Barbie World is also shown for a brief moment, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect to watch in the film, that is expected to be released in theaters until July 21, 2023.

Another look at Ryan Gosling’s Ken can be seen on the teaser, wearing a black leather vest and seemingly getting ready for battle with two of his friends. Issa Rae also appears on screen wearing an all-pink ensemble, and Simu Liu shows his dance moves in one of the scenes.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Margot previously said about the film, explaining that the viewers might have an idea of what the storyline is going to be, but they could be in for a surprise.

Ryan also shared his thoughts on the project, revealing thay they had “so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are,” adding that he “can’t wait for the film to come out and for that to continue.”