Ryan Gosling was inspired to star in ‘Barbie’ after he got a strange sign from the universe

Ken is becoming the most engrossing fictional character in years. Ryan Gosling was a guest at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he discussed his upcoming movie “The Gray Man” and his role in the movie “Barbie,” where he plays the Mattel doll.

©GettyImages



Ryan Gosling at “The Tonight Show”

Fallon and Gosling were talking about “Barbie” and the public’s reaction to it, especially to his photo as Ken, which broke the internet. “Were you surprised by the public’s reaction to the photo?” Fallon asked. “I was surprised how some people were kind of clutching their pearls, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second,” Gosling said. “Nobody plays with Ken.”

After asking Fallon if he ever played with Ken, Fallon said no, reinforcing his argument. “He’s an accessory. And not even one of the cool ones,” Gosling said. Then, when discussing how he got cast in the part, he shared an interesting backstory and had some evidence to support it.

Gosling explained that he got the call from Greta Gerwig, who offered him the role. “Best script I’ve ever read. And I walked out to the yard. And you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon.” Gosling took a photo of the moment. “I texted it to Greta and said ‘I shall be your Ken,’” Gosling said. “‘For his story must be told.’”

“Barbie” co-stars Margot Robbie and a big cast of actors that include Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and more. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, it’s expected to be a comedy and a “fish out of water story,” trailing Barbie as she’s kicked out of Barbieland due to not being perfect enough.

Ryan Gosling is having a busy year. While we’re gonna have to wait a full year to see him in “Barbie,” he’s currently starring in “The Gray Man,” on Netflix, alongside Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.