Ryan Gosling talks about his character in Barbie: ‘That Ken life is even harder’

Ryan Gosling is giving a glimpse into the highly anticipated film Barbie, following some of the behind the scenes clips on the set of the project. The actor shared his thoughts on his character Ken and unveiled part of the storyline.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” the Hollywood star said to Variety, stating that “Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” in reference to his character in the action film ‘The Gray Man.’

©Jaap Buitendijk





“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” Gosling said about the plot. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

The actor also said that when he was first introduced to the character he felt a little identified with Ken. “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life,” he revealed, joking that he “felt seen.”

“I felt like I was seeing myself,” he laughed. “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens,” Ryan concluded.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the long awaited film is set to be released in 2023, with a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon.