Margot Robbie is this year’s highest-paid actress

Margot Robbie is a big movie star, having performances in Oscar-nominated films and superhero stories. Now, following the reveal of her “Barbie” paycheck, she’s this year’s highest-paid actress.

©GettyImages



Margot Robbie at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad.”

According to a Variety report that broke down some of the year’s biggest salaries, Robbie is being paid 12.5 million for her performance in “Barbie.” Her co-star, Ryan Gosling, is also earning the same amount of money.

While high, this paycheck is not the highest on the list. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are each earning 30 million for upcoming films. At the top of the list lies Tom Cruise, who earned 100 million following the success of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise’s insane paycheck is an exception; he has a contract that provides him with box office bonuses, which thus earn him more money as the movie breaks box office records all over the world.

Robbie is the highest-paid female actor this year. While she’s had big credits to her name, she only made 10 million for the superhero film “Birds of Prey.”

©GettyImages



Margot Robbie at the 78th Golden Globes.

“Barbie” is one of the most awaited films of the coming year, not only due to its talented cast, but also because it marks the return of Greta Gerwig to the director’s seat. Her previous film was “Little Women”, released in 2019, and earned a variety of Oscar nominations, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

“Barbie” is described as a “fish out of water” story, following Barbie and Ken as they’re kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough. It’s rumored that there are several Barbies and Kens in the film. It co-stars America Ferrera,Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, and more. It will be released next summer in theaters.