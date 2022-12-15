Roku introduces Latino Vibes, a free channel streaming series, and music specials

If you are looking for more tv options streaming Latino content, you can now enjoy Fuse Media’s Latino Vibes, a new free ad-supported streaming TV channel on Roku Channel.

The Latino Vibes program includes series such as Hip-Hop Houdini and Mario Lopez One-on-One, plus movies and music specials featuring Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and Enrique Iglesias. The channel will also stream favorite shows as, Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra, Like Share, Dimelo, and The Canvas: Los Angeles.

©@amaralanegraaln



Amara La Negra from ‘Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra’

“As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it is in our DNA to make sure we provide a platform that supports and creates content where the Latino community can feel they are seen, celebrated and honored,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO Mike Roggero.

“Latino Vibes shows our commitment to creating a space in the entertainment industry that truly represents the diversity and richness of our global community, and we are pleased to have found a like-minded partner in The Roku Channel for the launch of Latino Vibes,” he added.