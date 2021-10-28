Amara La Negra will speak her mind in the upcoming show ‘Don’t Cancel Me’

Amara La Negra celebrates another milestone in her career. The Dominican singer and tv personality took social media to announce her upcoming show Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra. The program is a space where the host and her guests will speak their minds unapologetically and “where knowing what you DON’T know is an important element for growth.”

“Have you ever felt like you need to start a conversation by saying, ‘Don‘t cancel me... but,’” says Amara at the beginning of the teaser. “Then, you’re in the right place. We‘re gonna be hashing out some big issues with respect,” she continues. “It’s all about being honest, open, and sometimes having some difficult conversations.”

In eight half-hour episodes, Don’t Cancel Me With Amara La Negra follows the Afro-Latina global star, musician, entrepreneur, author, and activist, while she has honest conversations about immigration, colorism, body image, and LGBTQ+ rights. Among Amara’s guests, viewers will see advocates and business owners.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing to help the world continue to see the diversity and culture around them,” Amara La Negra said in a statement. “‘Don’t Cancel Me’ represents important conversations we need to be having right now, and I couldn’t be more excited about it!”

“Amara La Negra perfectly captures our brand’s point of view with her singular vision that thoughtfully pushes boundaries and challenges the norms of ‘what’s expected,’ says Fuse Media CEO Miguel “Mike” Roggero. “Her contributions are important to the Fuse family, and ‘Don’t Cancel Me’ will be a defining part of the future of Fuse Plus.”

Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra premieres on Wednesday, December 1 on Latinx-owned TV and media company Fuse Plus and Fuse.