Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launched a media company to amplify cultures and social issues

Naomi Osaka continues testing the waters outside the sports industry. The four-time Grand Slam champion is partnering with NBA icon LeBron James to launch Hanna Kuma, a media company founded to amplify cultures and social issues.

“I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me. And because my journey has been so different, it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told. Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues,” Naomi wrote on social media.

“That’s why I’m launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal. Stories that are bold and playful like me,” she added.

“I’m incredibly proud to be building a business that is a true reflection of me, and I couldn’t think of a better partner than @kingjames to do this. I’m so excited to do this with him, @mavcarter, @stu_duguid, @uninterrupted, and @makespringhill. Can’t wait to share our stories 🐻🌸,” the athlete concluded.

The company shared more details about its future through Hana Huma’s official Instagram account. “Hana Kuma is a story-driven production company founded in the world of Naomi Osaka—renowned around the world as a tennis champion with roots in Haiti and Japan,” they wrote.

“Our work serves as a platform to amplify the juxtapositions. Our work stays grounded in universally enjoyable themes while exposing our audience to an expanded worldview—an international collection of voices and perspectives full of the nuanced details drawn from our experiences.”

“At Hana Kuma, we believe that just one idea can make a momentous impact and inspire our audience to create change. As we bring our narratives to life, we take care to deliver with the kind of pride and craftsmanship that is authentic to the cultures represented,” the post concludes.