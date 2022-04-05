Miami Open: Naomi Osaka shares positive outcome amid defeat against Iga Swiatek

Naomi Osaka is sharing her thoughts on her performance at the highly anticipated Miami Open 2022, after going against Iga Swiatek and being defeated on the court, in the Miami Masters final 6-4 6-0.

“I know this isn’t the outcome that you guys wanted but I am having a lot of fun out here so I hope that I can keep working hard and get more opportunities to be in a situation like this again,” the 24-year-old tennis star shared during her runner-up speech.

She also took a moment to show her appreciation for “all the people that support me and my fans,” and described Swiatek as “a really incredible, amazing person.”

“I want to congratulate Iga. Just watching your journey is really incredible and I hope you continue having fun,” she said.

Swiatek also revealed that Osaka has been “an inspiration” for her, praising her for her abilities. “When I watched you win the US Open, I wouldn’t have even thought I’d be playing versus you. You’re an inspiration, this sport is better with you. So keep going.”

And while Naomi didn’t make it all the way to the final, the athlete found great success and was able to learn from her experience, explaining that she is not as disappointed as I normally would be, like I think normally I would be crying in the locker room,” adding “I feel like I know what I want to do better.”

“I also think Iga was quite different from all the players that I’ve played previously. It was a bit hard to adjust to what she was doing. But I think hopefully if I play her next time, it will be a much better match,” she concluded.

This year the Miami Open brought all the action, giving fans an incredible experience at the Hard Rock Stadium with thrilling tournaments, world-class dining, music and art.

