Naomi Osaka shares an update as to when she’ll return to tennis

Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child. The revered tennis player shared news of her pregnancy in January, taking a break from professional tennis. When asked about the sport, Osaka made it clear that she would be returning.

The Daily Mail reports that Osaka made her statement while speaking to WBS Japan. “I definitely plan to come back,” she said. “It’s kind of like a break a little bit, but also I feel very competitive stil.”

Earlier this year, Osaka announced she’d be taking a break from tennis. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she said in a statement. “These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

When speaking about her kid, she said, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’, haha.” She also made it clear she’d be back on the tennis courts by 2024.

Naomi Osaka is 25 years old and is one of the best tennis players in the world, winning four Grand Slams. She’s previously been open about the mental health toll of being a professional athlete, a decision that proved to be surprisingly controversial. “Believe it or not, I am naturally introverted and do not court the spotlight. I always try to push myself to speak up for what I believe to be right, but that often comes at a cost of great anxiety,” wrote Osaka in an essay in Time.

Her candidness has inspired other athletes to come forward with their stories.