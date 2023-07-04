The Obama family enjoys dinner with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in Greece

The Obamas are enjoying their summer together as a family! Barack Obama,61, Michelle Obama, 59, and their daughters, Sasha, 22, and Malia, 24, recently visited Greece. On their itinerary was dinner at Cantina, a glamorous waterfront restaurant on the island of Sifnos. The Obamas had two extra people on their reservation: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.





The friends enjoyed a seaside dinner together

A witness told People the party arrived on Paralia Seralia beach by dinghy - having come from a luxury yacht docked nearby..

An anonymous restaurant patron told the Daily Mail, “Seeing Obama in the flesh and so close was pretty surreal.” “Their presence was pretty overwhelming,” they added, saying they had “excessive security - who we even had to ask if we could use the restroom.”



The group was treated like VIPs with a private table. Barack, who said he always wanted to be in the NBA, wore a black button-down, but Tom rocked a more casual look in a hoodie.

Barack and Michelle were joined by their daughter Malia and Sasha, showing just how strong the family is since they are still traveling together.

The family has a lot to celebrate this summer after the youngest, Sasha, graduated from USC.

Barack awarded Tom, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016

Hanks and Wilson became citizens of Greece in 2020 and reportedly purchased a second home in the Skala area of Patmos Island. The former president was in Athens, Greece, in late June for a gathering of the Obama Foundation’s global young leaders.

The outlet notes that the Obamas may have spent time with Tom and Rita before he headed to Athens to speak at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Nostos Conference on June 22.



Obama speaks on June 22

Tom and Wilson share Chet Hanks,32, and Truman Theodore Hanks,27. The Forest Gump actor shares his oldest children, Colin Hanks,45, and Elizabeth Ann Hanks,41, with his ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

It’s not clear when their friendship started, but Barack awarded Tom, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. The following year in 2017 they were then seen vacationing together alongside Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Springsteen on music mogul David Geffen’s superyacht off the coast of Tahiti.