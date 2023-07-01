Heidi Klum dances in cheeky bikini video on an Italian vacation with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is making the most of her summer! The model is currently on a romantic vacation in Italy with her husband, Tom Kaultiz, and it looks like she’s been spending most of her time in her bikini.



On Friday, Klum shared a cheeky video on her Instagram with her 11.1 million followers dancing. “It’s Friday,” she wrote in the caption with dancing emojis.





One of the first things the AGT host and musician did was spend time on a boat. Kaulitz acted as photographer and driver taking photos of his Klum as she tanned and posed on the stern of the boat.



The 50-year-old looked toned and sunkissed in her Versace bikini. She shared a video driving the boat where she looked like she was having the time of her life. She set the video to Potsch Potschka’s song, “Carbonara,” “Today this Song came on ,that i must have herd last when i was 9 Years old,” she wrote in the caption. “Who else remembers it?” She asked. Klum’s comments are turned off so nobody could answer her question but Google says the song was released in 2018.



A Happy Couple

The jet setting couple began dating in 2018, a few years after Klum finalized her divorce from Seal. They fell in love hard and fast, and secretly tied the knot in February 2019. “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner,” she told People in 2020.



©GettyImages



The couple said ‘I do’ in 2019.

Kaulitz, 33, took on the role of stepdad for Klum’s four children, with ex Seal: daughters Leni and Lou, and Henry and Johan. A source told PEOPLE that Kaulitz “made a huge effort to get to know them” and considers himself an “extra dad” to them. He even included them in his 2019 proposal.

“Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” a source told People. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed, and then he proposed,” the insider added.