Piqué attends his brother’s wedding in Spain with Clara Chía [Photos]

Gerard Piqué’s younger brother Marc Piqué and his lifelong partner, María Valls, have formally tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on Friday, June 23. As reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola! in Spain, the couple exchanged vows in a touching religious ceremony at the Sant Vicenç de Montalt parish, surrounded by their loved ones, including parents Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Piqué Rovira, as well as the former F.C. Barcelona player and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.

The celebration occurred at a stunning farmhouse in Llavaneras, a cherished location that holds significance for the newlyweds.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia leave the Parroquia Sant Vicenç de Montalt, on June 23rd, 2023, in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Spain.

As HOLA! USA previously informed, Piqué and Shakira’s sons, Milan and Sasha, were notably absent and are enjoying their summer vacation with their mother in the United States.

The wedding was a much-anticipated event for the couple, which described their nuptials as a joyous occasion. Despite the intimacy of the gathering, the guest list included Juan Avellaneda, a Spanish fashion designer, businessman, and stylist.

Marc Pique and Maria Valls leave as husband and wife of the Parroquia Sant Vicenç de Montalt, on June 23rd, 2023, in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Spain.

The anticipation surrounding the attendance of Clara Chía was high

Piqué and Clara Chía﻿ were captured, leaving the church in good spirits, as both appeared to be very pleased. Clara’s presence at the event was doubly justified because she is Gerard’s girlfriend and has a close friendship with María Valls.

It is reported that Clara and María belong to the same elite circle in Barcelona, share similar interests, and have mutual acquaintances. They also follow similar routines, spending summers in Calella de Palafrugell and the colder months in La Cerdanya.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia leave the Parroquia Sant Vicenç de Montalt, on June 23rd, 2023, in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Spain.

For the occasion, Clara Chía opted for a simple yet elegant golden knitted dress with straps and a V-neckline, which she paired with transparent vinyl sandals. At the same time, Shakira’s ex wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and tie in a lighter shade of blue.

The rest of the guests also adhered to the dress code specifications, which required men to wear dark suits and ties, while women were encouraged to wear colorful summery dresses and comfortable footwear.

Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Pique on their arrival at the Parroquia Sant Vicenç de Montalt, on June 23, 2023, in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Spain.

As per ¡Hola!, stiletto heels were not recommended for the event, which took place in a beautiful green area spanning over 4,000 square meters with nearly 800 of construction, situated in an exclusive location on the Catalan coast.

The recently held romantic celebration was a thrilling evening for everyone, showcasing the strong bond between the couple. It was a beautiful and memorable day for all involved, and we wish Marc and María all the happiness in the world as they begin their journey together as husband and wife.