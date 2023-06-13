Shakira is reportedly not being flexible and preventing her sons from attending Piqué’s brother’s wedding

According to rumors, there is a new layer to Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s situation. Several outlets report tensions between the pair are growing, and the Colombian global sensation might be making sure her two sons don’t spend time with their dad’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

Lorena Vázquez from “Y ahora, Sonsoles” claims the 46-year-old singer is trying to keep Milan and Sasha busy on June 24, the day of Marc Piqué, Gerard Piqué‘s brother, and María Valls.

©GettyImages



Shakira is reportedly not being flexible and preventing her sons from attending Gerard Piqué’s brother’s wedding

The nuptials will be held in Barcelona. This will reportedly be the event in which the former soccer player will take the opportunity to introduce Clara Chía to his whole family and longtime friends.

The date coincides with the days Shakira has scheduled to spend with the kids; therefore, Lorena believes that this is why she is not flexible.

The tv host also assures Gerard asked Shakira to stay longer in Barcelona; however, she is unwilling to extend her stay. “Things are very ugly,” says Vázquez, who assures that Gerard Piqué and his family are very upset with Shakira.

The discomfort is mainly because the wedding is an excellent opportunity for Sasha and Milan to spend time with their grandparents, uncles, cousins, and other loved ones.

Many are still quite surprised to hear that Gerard and Clara have normalized their appearances together, as they can often be seen walking and dining in Barcelona. However, that’s even more surprising that Clara has become great friends with Maria, Gerard’s future sister-in-law. Several publications even assure they share common interests.