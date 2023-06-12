Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía wedding date! The couple will attend Marc Piqué’s nuptials

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are taking their relationship to another level! The couple has been spotted out and about together, attending concerts, events, and even at the courts —although they have not gotten married yet!

But the most surprising news is that Gerard has chosen his brother’s wedding to introduce Clara to his entire family. According to reports, on June 24, Marc Piqué will be getting married to his long-time girlfriend.

Many are still quite surprised to hear that Gerard and Clara have normalized their appearances together, as they can often be seen walking and dining in Barcelona. However, that’s even more surprising that Clara has become great friends with Maria, Gerard’s future sister-in-law. Several publications even assure they share common interests.

Will Clara fight for the bouquet?

Recent reports have emerged indicating that Gerard Piqué may be contemplating marriage to his beloved girlfriend. Over the recent months, this couple has been the subject of much speculation, with rumors ranging from pregnancy to breakups and beyond.

However, the duo is again in the public eye after being spotted at a prominent jewelry store. According to La Vanguardia, witnesses at Rabat noticed the couple at the Audemars Piguet watch stand, where they may have placed a customized order.

In 2022, the former soccer player went public with Clara Chía Martí at the Summerfest Cerdanya. Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but were linked months later. According to Marca, the couple might have met at Kosmos, Piqué’s company, where she works in Public Relations. The publication reported she is still studying.