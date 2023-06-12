Shakira thankful for her dad’s successful surgery, says goodbye to Cartagena

In recent days, it came to light that Shakira had to fly to Colombia following her short return from Barcelona to Miami. The purpose of her trip was to be with her father, William Mebarak, in Cartagena as he underwent major surgery. The singer’s fans showed unwavering support, showering her with love and encouragement. All signs now appear to point to a successful operation, as the Colombian icon expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the medical team involved.

Shakira and her father, William Mebarack

“Thank you to the Hospital Serena del Mar for taking care of us. To Dr. Hakim and his team, all the medical staff, and all of you for your supportive messages for my dad and our family,” wrote Shakira on her social media, along with a photo of the medical center in Cartagena.

Gracias al @HSerenadelMar por recibirnos. Al doctor Hakim, su equipo, todo el personal médico y a ustedes por sus mensajes solidarios para mi papá y nuestra familia. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YpE5aAAhmH — Shakira (@shakira) June 11, 2023

According to Colombian press, Shakira’s 91-year-old father underwent surgery on June 8th performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Fernando Hakim, who placed a valve in his brain to treat the hydrocephalus (excessive accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain) he suffers from.

This valve is known as the Hakim valve, as it was created in 1966 by Fernando Hakim’s father, the prestigious Colombian physician and researcher Salomón Hakim. Fernando used his Instagram account to acknowledge Shakira’s post. “@shakira Thank you for trusting us,” and he also tagged neurosurgeon Diego F. Gómez, who apparently also was involved in the surgery.

Shakira’s father was operated on by neurosurgeon Dr. Fernando Hakim

The hospital also responded to the singer’s message from their official Twitter account. “Thank you, Shakira, for entrusting Mr. Mebarak’s health to our hands! We are honored to have attended to him. Wishing him a speedy recovery!” they stated.

William Mebarack had a successful surgery

Shakira says goodbye to Cartagena

A few hours after expressing her gratitude for her father’s operation, the “Acróstico” singer posted a short video on her Instagram stories to bid farewell to Cartagena. “Goodbye, beautiful Cartagena!” she wrote alongside a video she recorded from inside a car.

At this moment, Shakira’s next travel plans are unknown. She may stay in her native Colombia for a while as her father recovers, or she may return to her home in Miami. Her ex Gerard Piqué is expected to return their children Milan and Sasha to her on June 19th, so she might also travel back to Barcelona.

Shakira says goodbye to Cartagena

