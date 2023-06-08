Shakira spotted at the NBA finals in support of the Heats

Shakira is feeling right at home in Miami. She was filmed and photographed at the NBA stands as she supported the Miami Heats, who were playing the NBA Finals Game 3.

Shakira was spotted in the front row, wearing a cream-colored top, a jean skirt, and some white sneakers. Despite having Shakira’s support, the Heats lost the game against the Denver Nuggets 109-94.

Over the past months, Shakira’s dating life has been the object of fixation for many. While she has denied all of the relationship rumors that have arised, including a Tom Cruise one, fans and the media continue to pair her with various men, including Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

Recently, Shakira has also been linked with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The two have been spotted together a couple of times, including going on a boat ride and later on meeting him in Barcelona for some drinks.

Shakira was briefly in Barcelona, dropping off her children with their father Gerard Pique. The children are expected to spend their summer vacation with their father, as that’s part of their custody arrangement.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...