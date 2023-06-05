Shakira is in Barcelona with her rumored new love interest, Lewis Hamilton

Shakira is back in Barcelona! The Colombian singer returned to the city she used to call home to enjoy the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in Barcelona and see her rumored new love interest, Lewis Hamilton.

Photos of the pair made it to social media, showing them together after the event, cozying up, and having cocktails with friends. The snaps, shared by Mustafa, show Lewis’s arm wrapped around Shakira.

Earlier that day, Shakira saw Hamilton from the stands while he competed against the best in the game, including Max Verstappen, who took a dominant victory, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell second and third.

©GettyImages



Shakira texts on his mobile phone as she watches the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

During the event, the sportsman gave an interview revealing his interest in dating a Latina. “I need to find a Latina,” he assured.

©GettyImages



Shakira reacts during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 04, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to several publications, Shakira took advantage of the trip to take the kids to her ex Gerard Piqué, who will spend the summer vacation with their sons Milan and Sasha.

The news was shared by the Spanish-language program Hoy Dia, where the show’s hosts revealed that this was all a part of Shakira and Gerard Pique’s custody agreement.

They explain that the boys are expected to join their father in Spain by the end of May when the children’s school period concludes. This means that Sasha and Milan will spend until September in Barcelona.

Shakira and Lewis previously had dinner after the Miami F1 Grand Prix at Cipriani restaurant. Then the global sensation and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion met again on a yacht sailing off the coast of Miami.