Shakira and Lewis Hamilton go on a boat ride in Miami

Shakira was joined by none other than Lewis Hamilton this past Wednesday. The pair was accompanied by friends and by Shakira’s children as they enjoyed a boat ride in Miami. They were previously spotted at a restaurant, prompting many to wonder if they were on a date.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira and Hamilton boarding the boat

Shakira wore a lilac outfit made up of a matching top and skirt with a long sleeve shirt on top. She wore her hair loose and perfect for the beach. Hamilton wore a black shirt with matching shorts and a white cap on. The photo shows Shakira boarding the boat with Lewis offering her a helping hand.

Shakira’s son, Milan, was also photographed on the boat, talking to his mother.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira was joined by her son

Earlier that day, it was reported that Shakira was eating at Cipriani, where Hamilton was also in attendance. The two appeared to have run into each other and made plans to hang out more afterward.

Lewis Hamilton is a driver for Mercedes and is a seven-time champion. He finished fourth at the Miami Grand Prix, where Shakira was in attendance.

In the case of Shakira, ever since her move to the US, the singer has been incredibly active, appearing on shows, events, and hanging out with some of her friends in the industry. Hamilton isn’t the only famous man that Shakira has been linked to in the past week; at Miami’s Grand Prix, she was photographed and recorded in conversation with Tom Cruise. And while the two may be friends, a source claims that Cruise is “extremely interested” in pursuing her.

