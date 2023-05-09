Inside Shakira and Tom Cruise’s friendship over the years

Shakira has been making the most out of her time in Miami. The Colombian icon has had some very meaningful moments the past few days, from her important recognition by Billboard as Woman of The Year, reuniting with her peers for new music projects, and most recently attending F1.

During her latest outing, Shakira was spotted hanging out with Tom Cruise, leaving many of her fans wondering about the nature of their relationship, as they are both for maintaining their personal lives private.

According to El Confidencial, the pair have had “a relationship for many years,” adding that the Hollywood star is someone who appreciates his friendships.

It was also reported that the actor even called Shakira in 2022 when his film ‘Top Gun’ was released, as he wanted to know what she thought of the long-awaited project.

The publication details that it was at this time when Shakira was going through the most difficult moments of her divorce from Gerard Piqué, and her father William Mebarak was at the hospital following a series of health issues.

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

“The day she received the call, Shakira was with her father and she admitted that she had yet to see the movie because she didn’t have time. And that same evening a screening was organized for her to watch the movie. Then she called Cruise, and she told him her experience and that her kids had loved it,” El Confidencial stated, adding that her brother Tonino told her story to some of his friends in Barcelona.

It seems like the pair have been keeping in contact for many years, and the actor has shown his support in recent months. Cruise is known for being a good friend to many of his peers in the entertainment industry, including Michael Caine, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Salma Hayek, David Beckham, and more.