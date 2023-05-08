Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted laughing in Miami together

Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted spending time together in Miami over the weekend. The pair was photographed talking and hanging out at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix, prompting many to wonder if their outing was a meeting between friends or something more.

Cruise and Shakira at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix

Photos show the two laughing together and smiling for the cameras. Shakira looked stunning in a tight dark green top with matching pants. She wore loose and wavy hair and paired the look with sunglasses. Cruise wore a white polo shirt and some sunglasses. The event was hosted in Miami Gardens and brought out multiple celebrities to enjoy the races, including the Jonas Brothers,Vin Diesel,Venus Williams, and Irina Shayk.

Over the weekend, Shakira accepted the inaugural Billboard Woman of the Year award, giving a speech where she discussed her previous year and hinted at her split with Gerard Pique. “This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman,” she said.

Shakira at the Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards

Shakira also alluded to the rumors of infidelity that plagued their relationship, where many believe that Pique ended their relationship for a younger woman. “But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is,” said Shakira. “A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself.”

“A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”

Shakira concluded her speech by thanking her mom and friends, and by giving a shout out to all women. “Thank you for this recognition, and I share it with those incredible women I call ‘sisters’ who have taught me so much because they understand their own vulnerability, but also their own strength.”

