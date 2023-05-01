Gerard Piqué spends quality time with his kids at a restaurant in Miami

Gerard Piqué is currently spending some quality time with his kids in Miami. The former soccer player arrived in the United States last week to visit Sasha and Milan, as they are now residing in Florida with their mom Shakira.

And while the celebrity family has been trying to keep their privacy during Piqué’s visit, they were recently spotted having lunch in Miami at a restaurant by the beach over the weekend.

Piqué was photographed at Miami International Airport after traveling from Spain, as he is entitled to spend 10 days a month with his two kids. The athlete was previously on a romantic getaway in Abu Dhabi with his girlfriend Clara Chía, before traveling to the U.S.

“Family lunch, and suddenly Piqué seats with his children next to our table,” an online user wrote, posting a photo on Twitter, which shows Piqué, Sasha, and Milan in the background sharing a sweet moment.

It was reported that Piqué is staying at a hotel close to his kids’ school, and while it is unclear how long he will stay in Miami, he seems to be making co-parenting work with the singer.

The custody agreement also details that Piqué can take Milan and Sasha with him to Spain to spend time with their grandparents or travel to other parts of the world during that period. He is also entitled to vacation periods that align with his children’s school breaks, including Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays, and Spring Break.