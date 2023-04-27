Karol G surprises fans with MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR: Where she’s going

Karol G surprised fans on Wednesday by announcing her U.S tour: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO. “... i know i said no... but with the love of this album and my desire to sing all the songs with you I COULDN’T HOLD IT,” she wrote on Instagram with an adorable video featuring Iker el niño millonario.



The video looked into what fans can expect with clips from her past shows. Mañana Será Bonito is La Bichota’s fourth studio album and was released on February 24, 2023 through Universal Music Latino. It made Karol G, the first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album.

With its success, Karol G will tour stadiums around the US, visiting six cities.

The first show is Friday, August 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and it comes to an end on September 7th, at East Rutherford, NJ. Check out the dates and locations below.

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium



How to get tickets:

Tickets for this show are going to be in high demand, so they are using Verified Fan to try and ensure they get into the right hands. Fans can register now, through Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 pm ET, for the Verified Fan presale on Ticketmaster HERE.

Selected fans will receive an access code to participate in the presale starting May 3rd. The general sale starts Friday, May 5th, at noon at Ticketmaster.com, where there will be limited tickets until supplies last. There will also be access to VIP packages.

Mañana Será Bonito was a critical and commercial success. The 18th track album featured collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Shakira, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior, Maldy, Bad Gyal, Sean Paul, Sech, Ovy on the Drums, and Carla Morrison.