Artist Spotlight: Bratty, ¿Téo?, Conexión Divina

Coachella is officially over, and it was a fun-filled weekend full of incredible performances, historic firsts, and increased visibility of diversity in the lineup. This year saw Bad Bunny as the first Spanish-speaking solo artist to ever headline the festival, and superstar Becky G took the stage representing her Mexican roots. Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, also made history, singing in Arabic.



Amid the group of Latinos was the gen-z sierreño group, Conexión Divina, Mexican singer Bratty, and the Colombian- American ¿Téo?. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the artists after their sets on weekend two. Get to know the artists below and watch our interviews.

Bratty

Loading the player...

Bratty, the guitarist and singer-songwriter Jenny Juárez, is a native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. She was the only Mexican artist to play at the festival this year, and it was also her first time ever visiting the United States. The 22-year-old singer has been performing in restaurants and venues since she was 16.

Conexión Divina

Loading the player...



Conexión Divina is made up of three talented Latina artists that come from different parts of the U.S. Liz Trujillo, 18, Ashlee Valenzuela, 22, Sandra Calixto, 19. They are the world’s first Gen-Z female sierreño group who are making their mark on the genre while representing different kinds of feminity. They each wear a different color, inspired by the Powerpuff Girls.





¿Téo?

Loading the player...



Mateo Arias, who performs under the stage name ¿Téo?. The Colombian-American got his start in the entertainment industry as Jerry Martinez in the Disney series Kickin’ It. The 27-year-old says his experience on film helped his stage presence. He’s had an incredibly successful career, recently supporting Justin Bieber oh his Justice Tour. His upcoming album, Luna will be released later this year.