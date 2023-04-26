Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna opens up after her historic Arabic set at Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 has come to an end. It was two epic weekends full of fun as artists from different genres and backgrounds took the stage. 2023 saw historic moments, like Bad Bunny, the first Latin solo artist to ever headline the festival. Coachella also welcomed Elyanna, a Palestinian - Chilean singer who brought her culture to the stage, singing in Arabic - marking another first for the festival.



HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the 21-year-old after her set weekend 2. With an excited smile, Elyanna shined with love and humility as she opened up about her culture, how it felt to make history singing in her mother tongue, her Spanish goals, and more.



You just played two shows here at Coachella. And how are you feeling?

I feel honored. I feel great. I had so much fun, and a lot of people came, which I did not expect. I sang in my own language, Arabic, and I represented my culture, and I sang my songs - and I feel so happy to be recognized. And this is one of the biggest festivals in the world. For me to sing in Arabic here is crazy, and I’m so so honored.

Tell me a little bit more about how special it was to sing in your mother tongue.

You know, what I’ve been saying is that I feel so honored to be recognized by Coachella because I did not have to sing in other languages in order to perform at the biggest festival in the world. I sang in my own language. I represented my own culture, and I sang my own music and danced. I belly danced. I did my thing. My band members even- they were on the Derbake on the Tabla and the Oud- it’s different. It was never done on any stage of Coachella. So me being the first Arabic singing artist in Coachella is an honor. And I wanna thank everybody that supported me and all the amazing messages I got. I hope I can inspire artists and people from all around the world, and I’m very honored. Thank you.