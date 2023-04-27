Alicia Keys’ tour heads to Latin America — check out the dates!

Alicia Keys’s “Keys to the Summer” world tour is stopping by Latin America. Keys informed her fans on social media, sharing her excitement over getting to perform in some of the continent’s most iconic venues and locations.

Keys posted a video of herself singing the Spanish version of “If I Ain’t Got You,” one of her most famous songs. “The countdown is on Latin America. I’m getting ready for you,” she captioned the post. Fans were quick to cheer her on in the comments, praising her voice and her excitement. “Even in another language I can’t understand you give me chills when you sing,” wrote a follower. “I love her more now!” wrote someone else.

Keys had previously shared the dates of her tour, which is has various stops in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Chile. The Latin American leg of her tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro, on May 3rd, and concludes on May 19th, in Mexico. “Latin America Fam!! This is finally happening!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the post. “I’ve been dreaming about this and you’ve been asking me about this!! We had to make it happen!!! I can’t wait to see you and lose ourselves in the music!!”

Keys shared that tickets would go on sale starting March 22nd. Her world tour kicked off in the US in June of this year, with stops all over North America and Europe. “The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” explained Keys of her show to LiveNation.