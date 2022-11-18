Get ready to rock around the tree! Everything to know about ‘Christmas at Rockefeller Center’

It’s about to look a lot like Christmas at Rockefeller Center! Less than a week after Thanksgiving, the Rockefeller Tree with its more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights will be lit up in New York City.

“The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions for audiences both in New York and around the country,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events & specials at NBC Entertainment, said in a press release. “We’re delighted to have a star-studded lineup of performers help us celebrate and ring in the season.”

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas tree dates back to 1931, and this year, NBC is celebrating 90 years of the tree lighting ceremony. From the performances to how to watch, here is everything you need to know about Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

When is the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center?

The lighting of the 82-foot tall Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y. will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Who is performing at the tree lighting ceremony?

This year’s line up will include “festive performances” by Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, The Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, The Shindellas, Gwen Stefani, Louis York and more.

The ceremony will also include a peformance by the Radio City Rockettes and a “special bit” by Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

How to watch the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special?

The two-hour holiday special will air on NBC.

What time is the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special?

Catch the performances and tree lighting ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting Christmas in Rockefeller Center?

TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin along with ACCESS Hollywood’s Mario Lopez will host the 2022 telecast.