Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are couple goals while visiting Qatar

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are enjoying the middle east. The married couple recently visited Qatar, and they looked too cute holding hands and posing in front of the National Museum. On Tuesday, the singer shared two photos in front of the 52,000-square-metre building, with the adorable caption, “You and me together.”



The “Girl on Fire” singer’s caption is, of course, from her critically acclaimed bop, “No One.” Fans instantly recognized it, singing along in the comments. “…through the days and nights,” one user wrote. “Why did I sing and not read the caption?” Added another.

The National Music of Qatar was designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and was designed to chronicle the country’s past and present, per Dezeen.



It was completed in 2019, and is made from a steel superstructure that supports a series of sand-colored discs to resemble a desert rose mineral formation.

Keys and Beatz, real name Kasseem Daoud Dean have been married since 2010. They first met as teenagers, when she was 14, and he was 16. She wrote in her memoir More Myself she was uninterested at first. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz,“ she wrote.

In 2008 they reconnected for music collaboration, and things were different. “The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked,” she wrote, per PEOPLE. “Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world.”

Two years later they announced their engagement in May 2010, revealing they were also expecting their first child. They got married that year in July and welcomed their son Egypt Daoud Dean on October 14, 2010.

Their second son Genesis All Dean was welcomed into the world on December 14, 2014.