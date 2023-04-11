David and Victoria Beckham celebrate Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz anniversary after feud

Everything is at peace at the Beckham Peltz household. The celebrity family is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, with a very special get-together, which included David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Following the controversial family feud that made multiple headlines before and after the lavish wedding, the drama seems to have been forgotten one year later. “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary,” Victoria wrote, posting a photo of her and her husband, accompanied by the young couple.

“We love you,” she added. The family was all smiles in the new photo, with Brooklyn holding a cake featuring Polaroid photos of the pair. “Today was so fun! We love you so much,” Nicola wrote in the comments, declaring that they all have a very happy celebration.

“Today was so amazing celebrating with our families!” the model wrote on her Instagram account. “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle. I love you so much baby. I love being your wife. I couldn’t imagine my life without you.”

Brooklyn went on to share a very special message on social media as well, sharing a romantic kiss with Nicola. “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much.”