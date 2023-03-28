Victoria Beckham hilariously proves she works out harder than David Beckham

Couples who workout together stay together, or at least this is the case for one of our favorite celebrity couples. David and Victoria Beckham are showing fans and followers that apart from having some major fashion moments on the red carpet, they also share some quality time exercising.

The fashion designer recently proved that she is more disciplined at the gym, in comparison to her husband, poking fun at the soccer star for being distracted during their workout session.

“While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much,” Victoria wrote on Instagram, posting a shirtless photo of David taking a break in between sets. The athlete was wearing black sunglasses and using a theragun massage gun on his chest.

Victoria also tagged their personal trainer Bobby Rich, and it seems David wanted to prove that he still has what it takes to keep up with the Spice Girl alum. “Someone found it weird that I was working out in sunglasses,” he wrote, tagging the brand, and posting a clip doing some pull-ups at the gym.

The pair are known for keeping a strict workout routine, with Victoria previously revealing that she is very serious about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She explained to The Guardian’s Weekend magazine back in 2019 that she starts to exercise on the treadmill at 5:30. “Then I work out with a trainer – 30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core,” she added.