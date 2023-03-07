Victoria Beckham calls Nicola Peltz ‘family’ amid wedding drama

Nicola Peltz has been making headlines more than ever since she married Brooklyn Beckham, but they haven’t all been great. Recently, the actress has been painted as a ‘bridezilla’ and there is even legal drama with her axed wedding planners.



It was revealed her father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicola Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events. Daily Mail, obtained documents showing Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit in February 2023. After leaked text messages, and the public’s judgement, the Beckhams are making it clear their family is still going strong.



Victoria Beckham’s fashion label under the same name presented it’s Autumn/Winter 2023 line during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, and the mom had the support of most of her family.



Her husband David Beckham, and their children Harper, Cruz, and Brooklyn were all there to support, with the only one missing being Romeo. Despite a rumored “feud” she also had the support of her daughter-in-law, Nicola. “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much,” Victoria wrote in the caption of a family photo, tagging Nicola.



The family continued to move as a group, attending events together, and celebrating at the Hotel Chateau Voltaire. Victoria, who designed Nadia Ferreira’s bridesmaid dresses, shared a gallery of photos of their time, including a solo shot of Brooklyn and Nicola. “Fun night with my family celebrating,” she wrote in the caption.



Brooklyn, who says he has over 20 tattoos dedicated to his new bride, shared photos from his mom’s show saying he was so “proud” in the caption. Included in the gallery was a photo of Nicola with his little sister Harper. It’s well-known how close Brooklyn and Harper are, so it’s great to see them smiling together.



It all goes back to the wedding



The rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria goes back to their wedding in 2022. A Page Six insider said she didn’t want Victoria, “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

In August a source told the outlet there was a “cold war” between the mother and daughter-in-law. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the source said. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” There was also a rumor that Victoria was upset that Nicola didn’t want to wear of her designs.

However, in an interview with Variety, Brooklyn claimed that “everyone gets along.” “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good,” he explained.