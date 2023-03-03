Jessica Alba channels 50s glamour in black minidress at Balmain fashion show in Paris

Jessica Alba was thrilled to attend Balmain’s Fall 2023 Paris Show. The 41-year-old Hollywood star looked stunning wearing a cinched minidress, featuring a plunging neckline, and puffed shoulders.

The actress went for a classic all-black ensemble, paired with black velvet gloves, sheer tights, beaded stiletto heels and a black handbag. Jessica completed the look with gold earrings and a gold and silver necklace.

The star arrived at the event wearing a black coat, seemingly inspired by the 50s glamour. She also took a moment to share her appreciation for Oliver Rousteing, creative director at Balmain. “Congratulations on your beautiful show,” Jessica wrote on Instagram. “What an honor to celebrate you and see you shine!”

Jessica was seated front row at the exclusive event, alongside Jourdan Dunn, Mia Regan, Patrick Flinker, Camille Razat and Ashley Graham, and more. “You look STUNNNNNINGGG,” one person wrote on Instagram, while someone else commented, “Omg I love this look.”

Paris Fashion Week is taking place from February 27 to March 7, featuring new Fall collections from top fashion brands, including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton.

Jessica is known for keeping a tight schedule, spending quality time with her family and running her successful business ‘The Honest Company.’ She was recently spotted celebrating her son’s birthday in Disneyland, sharing a sweet moment with her husband Cash Warrenand their kids, Hayes, Honor, and Haven.