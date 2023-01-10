Jessica Alba celebrates her son’s birthday in Disneyland

Jessica Alba is celebrating her son’s birthday in the happiest place on Earth. Alba shared multiple images of her family and their Disneyland adventure, with a moving caption dedicated to her son, Hayes.
The photos show Alba and her family, made up of her husband Cash Warren and their kids, Hayes, Honor, and Haven, and some of her closest family friends. The post includes photos of herself posing alongside her son and daughters and enjoying multiple Disney rides. The last one shows them doing finger guns at the camera as they ride in one of the theme park’s rides. “Celebrating our 5-year-old with the squad!” Alba captioned the post. “Love the mems we create at Disneyland with the whole fam and our besties.”
Alba had previously dedicated a post to Hayes, who celebrated his birthday on December 31st. The post contains a video that highlights Hayes over the years, including plenty of memories alongside his mother and father. “To my Hayesie… I love you more than words could ever express my sweet boy,” she wrote. “Your spirit is pure love and joy! All of our bedtime cuddles and end of day talks are my favorite! Your energy is endless and it cracks me up when you try to fight sleep, because you don’t want to miss anything!”
“I love that you really feel music in your heart. I love how ‘in the zone’ you get while playing sports and your determination to hone your skills blows me away! I love everything that makes you you! Please remember to always give mama tight squeezes and smooches no matter how big you get! I love you my 5-year-old! Ugh -why does time fly so fast! Te Amo Mucho Mi Amor.”
Alba and Cash Warren have been married since the year 2008. The two met on the set of “Fantastic Four,” where he worked as a director’s assistant. “The romantic stuff comes and goes, but it’s like, does that person have your back?” said Alba in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “You have to be a team navigating through wherever life may lead you and I want a friend for that.”