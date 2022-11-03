Breakdown of Jessica Alba’s Dia de Los Muertos makeup [VIDEO]

Jessica Alba honored the departed by joining the Dia de Los Muertos annual celebration. The actress and Honest Beauty founder took to social media to share her step-by-step look.

Although Alba didn’t choose a catrina (skull) makeup, she paired her neutral look with colorful details. “Such a beautiful night with my girl @lizzymathis celebrating #DiaDeMuertos 🖤🕊️ thank you @carlosericlopez for honoring our loved ones - the entire night was magical,” she wrote, alongside a video.

Get the look

Jessica is using these Honest Beauty products in her look:

FACE:

Fresh Flex Concealer in Fawn and Tawny

Eyebrow Pencil in Ash Brunette

Creme Cheek + Lip Color in Plum Berry

EYES:

Eye Catcher Lid Tint in Joy Ride and Late Night

Vibeliner Eyeliner Pencil in Harmony

Liquid Eyeliner

Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer

LIPS:

Creme Cheek + Lip Color in Plum Berry

Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Amethyst

Vanessa Bryant was among the first to react. “Beauty! Love you. Xo 😘,” she wrote in the comments section. Bryant also took to social media to share her look. The businesswoman honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant.

The 40-year-old philanthropist shared a video wearing a stunning custom-made two-piece gown while posing in front of a mural featuring Kobe and Gianna. The black assemble featured a purple heart with the number “2” embroidered on a sheer mesh top with flower details and a tulle skirt.