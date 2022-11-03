Breakdown of Jessica Alba’s Dia de Los Muertos makeup [VIDEO]

Jessica Alba honored the departed by joining the Dia de Los Muertos annual celebration. The actress and Honest Beauty founder took to social media to share her step-by-step look.
Although Alba didn’t choose a catrina (skull) makeup, she paired her neutral look with colorful details. “Such a beautiful night with my girl @lizzymathis celebrating #DiaDeMuertos 🖤🕊️ thank you @carlosericlopez for honoring our loved ones - the entire night was magical,” she wrote, alongside a video.
Get the look
Jessica is using these Honest Beauty products in her look:
FACE:
- Fresh Flex Concealer in Fawn and Tawny
- Eyebrow Pencil in Ash Brunette
- Creme Cheek + Lip Color in Plum Berry
EYES:
- Eye Catcher Lid Tint in Joy Ride and Late Night
- Vibeliner Eyeliner Pencil in Harmony
- Liquid Eyeliner
- Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer
LIPS:
- Creme Cheek + Lip Color in Plum Berry
- Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Amethyst
Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during Dia de Los Muertos
Mexico Week kicked off at the Rockefeller Center with cultural activities and catrina exhibitions
Lupita Infante releases her rendition of ‘Las Flores del Camposanto’- Who is the singer?
Vanessa Bryant was among the first to react. “Beauty! Love you. Xo 😘,” she wrote in the comments section. Bryant also took to social media to share her look. The businesswoman honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna Bryant.
The 40-year-old philanthropist shared a video wearing a stunning custom-made two-piece gown while posing in front of a mural featuring Kobe and Gianna. The black assemble featured a purple heart with the number “2” embroidered on a sheer mesh top with flower details and a tulle skirt.