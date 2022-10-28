Lupita Infante releases her rendition of ‘Las Flores del Camposanto’- Who is the singer?

Lupita Infante released her rendition of “Las Flores del Camposanto” right on time, ahead of Dia De Los Muertos. The critically acclaimed Mexican American singer’s voice shines as she covers the classic song, originally sung by Óscar Chávez and written by Luis Rosado Vega. Listen to the song below and get to know more about the singer.

Family Legacy

Lupita is keeping her family legacy alive as the daughter of Pedro Infante Jr and granddaughter of Pedro Infante. The singer lost her father in 2009 due to complications from pneumonia.

A student first

Lupita did not get into music until later in life, she went to school at UCLA, where she studied Ethnomusicology. The independent woman worked as a Lyft driver to pay her bills and is proud of her education, which in the end helped her career. “Ethnomusicology studies the origin of music historically, culturally, and how it’s a part of our lives. And you know, being the granddaughter of Pedro Infante, I feel like even his image, he’s an icon. He is a cultural icon,” she told BeLatina.

“Now, as a professional in music, I’m really glad that it was a sacrifice to be in school and to be trying to keep up my music, keep up recording. It was a lot of work at that time. I was even a Lyft driver and just doing everything I could. I was teaching at the time. I probably had like two or three jobs at the same time, but it was all worth it,” she added.

Her musical debut

After finishing school and working as a music teacher, she decided to pursue music. In 2017 she was a finalist on La Voz, with Carlos Vives acting as her coach. In 2018 she signed with Peermsic after releasing a cover of “Flor Sin Retoño.” She released her debut studio album La Serenata in 2019, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano).

An advocate for women

The Mexican-American singer has always used music to be an advocate for women. She credits her mom Marisol Esparza for being her influence as a strong independent woman. “I don’t intentionally try to be a feminist. I think just my experience being a woman raised by a very independent, strong woman, I think that comes out in the music. I remember just being a little kid, always being so bossy, like, towards little boys,” she told BeLatina. “That’s because that’s what I saw. My mom was like that, too. And I think it just kind of translates into the music as well. And for me, it’s something that just feels right. It’s so natural to want to express myself in this way.”