New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s Halloween weekend! You might have a busy next couple of nights filled with spooks, laughs, and parties, so to get you ready we have a round-up of new music. Aside from a couple moody slow jams, most of these hits are upbeat, and party-approved, so listen to some artists you love and some rising stars from a variety of genres below.
1. Don Omar, Akon - Good Girl
Following the release of “Let’s Get Crazy” with Lil Jon, Don Omar is back. This time the “King of Urban Music” teamed up with the one and only Akon for “Good Girl.” “I am experiencing one of the most creative and productive stages of my career. After taking a break, I’m making the music I want and with artists, I’ve always wanted to collaborate with. For that and much more, I am blessed”, said Don Omar in a statement. The song comes with an interesting music video filmed in Miami directed by Carlos Perez and produced by Ariel Rivas.
2. Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Fans have been asking Rihanna for music, and they got to hear her voice on a new track with Lift Me Up from the anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song might leave you with chills as the singer shows off her talented voice and harmonies.
3. Manuel Turizo, Maria Becerra - Éxtasis
Two of the hottest people in Latin music, Manuel Turizo, and Maria Becerra, collaborate for the first time, releasing “Éxtasis.” The song comes with a heartwarming video as they complement each other perfectly. “I feel very happy to see what I am achieving with my music,” Turizo said in a statement. “This is a very beautiful song full of love like everything I do for my fans, and I hope to continue surprising them with more songs and more of what I love to do, which is music,” he continued per UPROXX.
4. Pepper Lewis - Fabio
Singer and songwriter Pepper Lewis has written for some of your favorite artists, but the songstress from New York is a rising star in her own right. After going viral on TikTok, she was approached by acclaimed producer Teddie Geiger to collaborate on her next song, which would become “Fabio.” The banger comes with an incredible music video inspired by the 1999 incident when Fabio was hit by a goose while riding a rollercoaster.
5. Black Eyed Peas, Anitta, El Alfa - SIMPLY THE BEST
Black Eyed Peas, Anitta, and El Alfa collaborate for what is sure to be a club banger. “SIMPLY THE BEST,” highlights each of the artist’s sounds and rhythms for a hit that will have you moving your body immediately
Pet of the week: This service dog was crowned with her owner at Miss Dallas Teen USA
Canela.TV premieres ‘Bocetos’, its first original coming-of-age drama series
Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Thalia will host the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards
6. 2Deep Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia
DJ and Producer 2Deep releases his first single with Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak en Fuego, “Guaracha en Reggaetonlandia.” The Reggaetonlnadiia founder is celebrating its anniversary with its release. The song is an invented guaracha beat showing 2DEEP’s skill in fusing Latin music with EDM. “This is a huge tune from my boy 2DEEP, this track has an insane amount of energy. The production is forward-thinking and full of adrenaline with a booming bassline and rhythmic drums. “Guaracha En Reggaetonlandia” is a great example of the bridge between Dim Mak and Dim Mak En Fuego,” said Steve Aoki.
7. Ashanti
Ashanti makes her return to music with “Falling For You.” The classic R&B hit comes with a cinematic music video that tells a story. Her release comes after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April.
8. Princess Nokia - Diva (Ninajirachi Remix)
Our 2020 Latina Powerhouse Princess Nokia released a remix for her song “Diva.” The upbeat track is perfect to hype yourself up for the Halloween nights ahead.
9. Sza
Sza releases “Shirt,” teasing her first album in five years. Her voice shines as she sings about the stress of a toxic relationship. It comes with a music video featuring actor Lakeith Stanfield, as they dress as a variety of characters like Bonnie and Clyde in ridiculous scenarios. As noted by Pitchfork, she first teased the song in 2020.
10. Shania Twain - Last Day of Summer
The iconic country songstress Shania Twain releases “Last Day of Summer.” The beautiful song tells a story of a past lover you can’t stop thinking about, Her classic sound shines as she remembers the last time they were together. It will be on the star’s next album, ‘Queen Of Me.’