New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s Halloween weekend! You might have a busy next couple of nights filled with spooks, laughs, and parties, so to get you ready we have a round-up of new music. Aside from a couple moody slow jams, most of these hits are upbeat, and party-approved, so listen to some artists you love and some rising stars from a variety of genres below.

1. Don Omar, Akon - Good Girl

Following the release of “Let’s Get Crazy” with Lil Jon, Don Omar is back. This time the “King of Urban Music” teamed up with the one and only Akon for “Good Girl.” “I am experiencing one of the most creative and productive stages of my career. After taking a break, I’m making the music I want and with artists, I’ve always wanted to collaborate with. For that and much more, I am blessed”, said Don Omar in a statement. The song comes with an interesting music video filmed in Miami directed by Carlos Perez and produced by Ariel Rivas.



2. Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Fans have been asking Rihanna for music, and they got to hear her voice on a new track with Lift Me Up from the anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song might leave you with chills as the singer shows off her talented voice and harmonies.



3. Manuel Turizo, Maria Becerra - Éxtasis

Two of the hottest people in Latin music, Manuel Turizo, and Maria Becerra, collaborate for the first time, releasing “Éxtasis.” The song comes with a heartwarming video as they complement each other perfectly. “I feel very happy to see what I am achieving with my music,” Turizo said in a statement. “This is a very beautiful song full of love like everything I do for my fans, and I hope to continue surprising them with more songs and more of what I love to do, which is music,” he continued per UPROXX.

4. Pepper Lewis - Fabio

Singer and songwriter Pepper Lewis has written for some of your favorite artists, but the songstress from New York is a rising star in her own right. After going viral on TikTok, she was approached by acclaimed producer Teddie Geiger to collaborate on her next song, which would become “Fabio.” The banger comes with an incredible music video inspired by the 1999 incident when Fabio was hit by a goose while riding a rollercoaster.