Pet of the week: This service dog was crowned with her owner at Miss Dallas Teen USA

This adorable dog and her owner are making history. Alison Appleby officially received the title of Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022, and was crowned with her service dog in training, Brady, who also took the stage at the pageant and even received a crown.

“Me? A princess? SHUT UP!” the new Miss Dallas wrote on Instagram, posting a photo with her golden retriever. The duo were all smiles posing for the photo, and Alison revealed that she was seriously “in shock” after learning that she had won.

“Seriously though, I’m still in shock. I am officially Miss Dallas Teen 2022. I attended with the intentions of having fun and advocating for other girls with disabilities. Now I am blessed to have many more opportunities to do so!” she wrote.

Alison is the first teen, diagnosed with epilepsy, that has entered and won the pageant, being crowned, and sending an important message after competing, encouraging more people with disabilities to make their dreams come true.

She continued, “When I signed up for this pageant, a random stranger told me ‘you cant do that, you have a service dog. Pageant girls don’t have disabilities!’ Well, here we are!”

Her loyal companion, Brady, is in charge of assisting and alerting her at any risk of seizures. The skilled dog also helps Alison with fetching her medication. Both Alison and Brady will be making headlines again, when the competition for Miss Texas Teen USA takes place in 2023.