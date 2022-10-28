What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this Halloween

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today, we recommend a mix of movies and TV shows that fit the Halloween mood, all available on the most popular platforms.
The Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)
Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix project is the awaited “Cabinet of Curiosities”, an anthology series that collects various horror stories from a wide assortment of filmmakers.
The Midnight Club (Netflix)
Mike Flanagan has made some horror hits for Netflix, including “Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass”. He’s back with “The Midnight Club”, which takes on a younger demographic, and follows eight terminally ill patients who like to sneak out at night to share scary stories.
Interview With a Vampire (AMC)
“Interview With the Vampire” is one of the most acclaimed new series, marking Halloween the perfect opportunity to get invested in the very dramatic lives of two beautiful vampires.
Barbarian (HBO Max)
If you’re a person who doesn’t understand the gleeful excitement that horror fans love to talk about, “Barbarian” might give you some context. Don’t read anything more, and just watch it.
Resurrection (Shudder)
Newly available on Shudder is “Resurrection”, another entry in Rebecca Hall’s incredibly interesting horror performances. The film follows Margaret (Hall) a strict woman whose life comes undone with the unexpected reapparance of her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Halloween series (Peacock)
The Halloween series is vast, starting in the ‘80s with the original film and concluding (for now) with “Halloween Ends”, released this year. The films vary greatly in style and quality, but most are campy and have great music. It’s a franchise that has stood the test of time and that has something for every type of horror movie fan.
Harry Potter (Peacock)
There’s something special about watching the Harry Potter movies over the months of October, November and December. Their perfect holiday films, lending themselves to endless rewatches and for pleasing friends and family members of all ages and tastes.