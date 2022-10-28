What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this Halloween

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today, we recommend a mix of movies and TV shows that fit the Halloween mood, all available on the most popular platforms.

The Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix project is the awaited “Cabinet of Curiosities”, an anthology series that collects various horror stories from a wide assortment of filmmakers.

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

Mike Flanagan has made some horror hits for Netflix, including “Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass”. He’s back with “The Midnight Club”, which takes on a younger demographic, and follows eight terminally ill patients who like to sneak out at night to share scary stories.

Interview With a Vampire (AMC)

“Interview With the Vampire” is one of the most acclaimed new series, marking Halloween the perfect opportunity to get invested in the very dramatic lives of two beautiful vampires.

Barbarian (HBO Max)