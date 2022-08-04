OMG! Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter, Honor, is all grown up

Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter is taller than her! The actress and businesswoman took to social media to share a snap alongside her teenage daughter, Honor. The 41–year-old Honest Company co-founder posed next to her 14-year-old wearing similar color outfits.

“just me & my (I can’t believe she’s so tall) baby girl 💖,” the Latina star captioned the Instagram photo. In addition to Honor, Alba shares son Hayes, 4, and daughter Haven, 10, with her longtime husband, Cash Warren.

Earlier this summer, the happy couple proudly celebrated Honor’s milestone as she graduated middle school. “Another one,” Alba wrote alongside a family photo. “So proud of my Honorcita - major congrats on this huge milestone 🎉👏🏽🥳 off to high school, baby girl! 💗”

Honor, born in 2008, turned 14 this year, and her mom once again shared sweet words with her firstborn. “My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?” Alba wrote. “It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love ♥️🌈✨.”

“I am so proud of who you are - so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic - you are all of the things and so much more my Angel,” she continued. “I’m honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama - you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14.”

During the cover of Glamour’s latest issue, Alba spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Jessica, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and before a doctor’s appointment.

The pair married in 2008 when Jessica was nine months pregnant with their daughter, Honor. “We eloped, and I think I was nine months pregnant!” she tells the outlet. “It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterward because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”