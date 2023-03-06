Gloria Estefan celebrates Emilio Estefan’s birthday with a sweet post

Gloria and Emilio Estefan have been together for over 40 years. Gloria took to social media to celebrate Emilio’s 70th birthday and share some of their love with the world.

The photo was shared on Instagram, where Gloria shared two photos of Emilio. One shows him 40 years ago, when he was younger, dressed up in the style of the ‘70s, and the other shows him as he is now, with grey hair and stylish sunglasses. “We met when I was 17 and you were 22 never imagining that, in the blink of an eye, we would be celebrating this beautiful milestone together,” she captioned the post. “HAPPY 70th, BABY! You have just as much energy (or more, actually) than when I met you and I feel blessed to have celebrated 48 Birthdays with you…I LOVE YOU, FOREVER!”

Friends, family, and Gloria’s followers were quick to post messages of their own. “What a beautiful message,” wrote Lili Estefan. “Happy birthday tio. Love you forever.” Celebrities like Andy Garcia and Rosie O’Donnell also shared their well wishes. “I love you, Emilio,” wrote O’Donnell. “Happy birthday.”

Emily Estefan, the daughter of Gloria and Emilio, also shared a touching post for her dad. Emily shared an image of herself and her father years ago, when she was a baby. “There is a smile. There is a Dad’s smile. And then there is my Dad’s smile. Everyone thinks their dad is the best. What a gift to know mine is,” she wrote. “I love you... my golden Pops.. Happy 70. Or as you said this morning when I sang to you… 007.”

Gloria and Emilio Estefan have been together since 1975, being involved romantically and professionally, with both earning fame with the band Miami Sound Machine. When speaking about their relationship, Gloria shared that the two have great love and respect for each other.

“We’re different, but we balance each other. And we have the same priorities, the same values. We rarely argue about business or music, so it’s been a good thing,” she said to People.