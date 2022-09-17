Rosie O’Donnell shares the hurtful comment Ellen DeGeneres made about her

Rosie O’Donnell is still hurt by a rude comment Ellen DeGeneres made about her. The actress joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed why she has no interest in having a friendship with the former host.

A curious fan asked why O’Donnell was never on DeGeneres’ show during its 20-year run. O’Donnell revealed they never asked her and explained, “We had a little bit of a weird thing.”

“After my show went off the air, and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen, and he said, ‘Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared.’”

DeGeneres had been on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 1996, where they hugged and looked very friendly. But after King made his statements O’Donnell said DeGeneres responded, “I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.”

O’Donnell was shocked by her statement. “I was in bed with Kelly, and I said, ‘did I just hear that, or was that a hallucination?” “That’s what happened, and it hurt my feeling, and I never really got over it,” she continued.

While they did ask O’Donnell to come towards the end of her show, they denied her request to bring someone with her to make it “less awkward,” so she never went on.

Although O’Donnell is still hurt by the comment, she did wish DeGeneres well. “I wish her all good things in her life,” she said.

Check out the old footage of DeGeneres on O’Donnell’s show below.