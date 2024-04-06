Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: North West, Lele Pons, Camila Cabello, and more

What a week! The weekend is here and it’s to unwind. Your favorite celebrities have been on TikTok sharing original, and funny videos. Ge ready to be entertained with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and her hilarious bestie Hannah Stocking come together for a funny video about flying on first class vs coach.
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba finds and catches a cockroach inside the house while on Spring Break in Hawaii with her family.
3. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello dances in a gas station to her new song, “I luv it.” “i not only dance but i also actually live at this gas station,” she quipped in the caption. The singer has been rocing blonde hair and fun sexy look as she rebrands.
4. North West
North West,Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner show off their Easter outfits and dance moves.
5. Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham sing along together while on yacht in Miami for Easter. The fashion expert wore ears for the occasion.
6. The Rock
Dwyane Johnson shares a look into 12 week training camp for Wrestle Mania. He wrote in the caption it “has been intense and unlike anything I’ve ever done. Pushing myself physically, mentally and psychologically to places I’ve never gone.”
7. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix meets the Easter bunny for the first time.
8. Julia Fox
Julia Fox proves that she can sell anything.
9. Young Miko
Young Miko, who just released her debut album, shows off her dance skills.
10. Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish shares a video from her drafts that show how striking her blue eyes are.