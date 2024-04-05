New Music Friday: Young Miko, Bizarrap and Natanael Cano, Sheila E, Omar Apollo

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of new music dropped this week. Get your playlist ready and let’s get the weekend started.

1. Sheila E - Bailar

Sheila E, our digital cover star releases her first-ever salsa record, ‘Bailar.’ ““Not many people, especially young people, understand how to put salsa together. Thank God we still have Ruben Blades and Gilberto Santa Rosa; there are so many who are still singing and performing that music. It was really important for me to continue the legacy of this music because it’s so passionate. It’s a culture; it’s a community; it’s people; it’s family,” she told us.

2.Bizarrap x Natanael Cano - BZRP Music Sessions #59

Argentine hit maker Bizarrap’s latest collaborator is Mexican rapper, musician and singer, Natanael Cano. “BZRP Music Sessions #59” has over 10 million views after just one day and is currently trending at #4 on YouTube music. Following with BZRP’s new tradition, it includes one track, “Endiamantado” shot in his famous studio, and “Enre las de 20,” which comes with a well produced short film style music video.

3. Young Miko - princess peach

Young Miko, who will be performing at Coachella this upcoming weekend has finally dropped her debut album, att. The Puerto Rican rapper sings about a toxic love that can make you blind. “It’s such a fun track that shows that side of me that likes fun melodies. But it’s also a little toxic; it’s like romanticizing this toxic love. And, I hate when people get jealous, but it romanticizes and makes it funny,” she told Billboard about the focus track. “When you’re so in love and you understand these phrases like ‘Love is blind.” That was the idea behind Princess Peach but we wanted to make it fun.”

4. Camilo, Carin Leon - Una Vida Pasada

Colombian superstar Camilo and Mexican sensation Carin Leon come together, and create some colorful tropical rhythms with “Una Vida Pasada.” The feel good salsa track will have you swinging your hips with their perfect harmonies as they sing about accepting the end of a relationship, while acknowledging the impact, and importance of the love they shared.

5. Omar Apollo - Spite

Mexican-American artist Omar Apollo drops his latest single “Spite.” It comes with a stunning music video that shows off Apollo’s smooth dance moves and unique creative vision when it comes to his art.

6. The Marías - Lejos De Ti

Grammy-nominated band The Marías drop their new song “Lejos De Ti.” It’s the second release from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album “Submarine.” “This was the last song written for the album. It’s a song about longing and loss, about being away from someone you love and not wanting to be forgotten. Sometimes at the end of a relationship, all you want to do is forget and erase everything you shared with that person –good and bad, but I don’t see it that way. It’s not about forgetting, it’s about being okay with remembering,” they said about the track.

7. Chencho Corleone, Peso Pluma - HUMO

Puerto Rican singer Chencho Corleone is the latest singer to drop a collaboration with Mexican phenomenon Peso Pluma, titled “HUMO.” “I met Peso Pluma one day in the studio with no intention of recording that day and ironically when we got back together we ended up recording the song that I went to record the day we met. Apparently it was destined to be that way and we are both comfortable with what we managed to capture together,” Corleone said in a statement.

8. Vampire Weekend - Prep-School Gangsters

Indie alternative band Vampire Weekend have officially released their first album in five years, “Only God Was Above Us.” The 10 track release is beautiful, showcasing their﻿ ethereal sound, poetic lyrics, and appreciation of strings. With violins and smooth guitar riffs, “Prep-School Gangsters” is one of the songs that will speak to your soul.

9. LEGADO 7, Codiciado - El Disney

Santa Ana’s music collective LEGADO 7 returns with a live six track EP titled “Una Vez Mas.” The focus track is El Disney (En Vivo) feat. Codiciado. The corrido delivers the story of a youngster finding triumph regardless of being labeled as a misfit.

10. Kumbia Queers - Toco Madera

Argentine tropical-punk band Kumbia Queers release “Toco Madera.” According to Kumbia Queers, “the expression ‘toco madera’ is used as an act of caution against what we do not want to happen, reflecting the desire to ward off the negative and maintain hope.”